China, Pakistan to advance the continuous growth of bilateral relationship during Deputy PM Dar's visit: FM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit China from May 19 to 21, according to a notice issued by the Foreign Ministry on Monday.In response to a question concerning the visit, Chinese FM Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Monday that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The two countries maintain close high-level exchanges and cooperation in various areas. China stands ready to work with Pakistan through this visit to further deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic communication and coordination, and deepen exchange and cooperation in various areas, so as to advance the bilateral relations and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.During the visit, Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability. The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on global developments of mutual interest, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries' shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said."It appears that the main purpose of Dar's visit to China is to further consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan, and to jointly uphold regional stability and security through communication and cooperation," Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Monday. "The ironclad China-Pakistan relationship enables the two sides to consult on major issues, align policies, and strengthen collaboration," the expert noted.Meanwhile, in response to a question regarding the recent India-Pakistan situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that regarding the situation between India and Pakistan, China has stated its position on multiple occasions.We are willing to maintain communication with both sides and play a constructive role in realizing a full and lasting ceasefire and maintaining regional peace and stability, Mao said."During this visit, Pakistan may also discuss the India-Pakistan situation. Both Pakistan and India are important neighbors of China, and we hope both sides will exercise strategic restraint and seek a fair and reasonable resolution," Qian said.