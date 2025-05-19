Chinese FM meets Danish counterpart, calling for deepening political trust

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with his Danish counterpart Lars L?kke Rasmussen in Beijing on May 19, 2025. Courtesy of Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Beijing on Monday. Wang called for deepening political trust and promoting ties as the two countries commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, according to a readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Some experts said the visit of Danish foreign minister continues the tradition of strategic communication between the two countries and send a strong signal of mutual goodwill and the high importance both sides attach to bilateral ties, especially at the important juncture of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.Amid growing global turbulence and uncertainty, both sides have demonstrated a clear willingness to strengthen cooperation, deepen connections and mutual trust across various fields, injecting greater stability and certainty into China-Denmark relations and broader China-EU relations, they noted.During the meeting, Wang said both sides have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, establishing and developing a comprehensive strategic partnership that fosters mutually beneficial cooperation driven by green initiatives. Both sides should uphold the original intent of establishing diplomatic relations, take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, and promote greater development in China-Denmark relations, Wang said.China fully respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the issue of Greenland and hopes that Denmark will continue to support China's legitimate position on matters related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang Yi said during the meeting.The current US administration has been repeatedly vowing to secure US control of Greenland, which is viewed as a strategic position for both economic and defense purposes, with melting sea ice opening up new shipping routes through the Arctic, the US media CBS News reported on May 4.Greenland's prime minister has pushed back sharply against the US government's threats, saying in March that "we are not for sale and cannot simply be taken," CBS News said."China's position reflects the hope that both sides can approach each other's core concerns with mutual respect and equality, thereby further deepening mutual trust and advancing practical cooperation across different sectors," Dong Yifan, an associate research fellow at the Belt and Road Academy of Beijing Language and Culture University, told the Global Times on Monday.Song Luzheng, a research fellow at the China Institute of Fudan University who resides in France, told the Global Times on Monday that China and Europe have long maintained the momentum of cooperation. He noted that the US government's tariff policies toward Europe have, to some extent, pushed European countries to move closer to China.Song pointed out that the direct mention of the Greenland issue during the talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Danish counterpart also implicitly addressed the US, as Greenland has become a prominent point of contention in US-Europe relations.In the second half of this year, Denmark will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the EU to jointly promote the sound development of China-EU relations, and hopes that Denmark will play a positive role in this regard, Wang said.As a member of the European Council, Denmark plays an important role in shaping the EU's agenda for the coming six months, Dong said, noting that strengthening communication and cooperation between China and Denmark in this regard will, on one hand, further promote the development of the EU's China policy toward a more positive and rational direction."On the other hand, it also demonstrates China's strong commitment to advancing China-Denmark relations, its support for Denmark in playing an active role within the EU, and its clear signal of support for European integration," Dong added.The two sides also exchanged the view on international issues such as Ukraine crisis, the readout said.Rasmussen was quoted as saying in a report by the AFP that he had a "frank talk" with Wang on the Ukraine crisis.