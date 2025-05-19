Two tourists detained and fined for vandalizing the Great Wall

An aerial view of the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing Photo: VCG

Two tourists from Shanghai have been administratively detained for five days and fined 200 yuan ($28) each for carving graffiti onto the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, said the management authority of the Badaling Great Wall in a press release on Monday.According to the press release, the staff recently discovered markings on the wall's South Sixth Watchtower during a routine inspection and immediately reported the incident to the police in Beijing's Yanqing district. Following a detailed investigation, police identified the culprits as Zhang and Sun, who had already returned to Shanghai.With cooperation between police in Yanqing and Shanghai, Zhang and Sun were each given a five-day administrative detention and fined 200 yuan for damaging a cultural relic.The management authority of the Badaling Great Wall called on all visitors to respect cultural heritage regulations and embrace responsible tourism. "Let us work together to protect the Great Wall and uphold the legacy of China's rich cultural traditions," the authority said.Officially opened to tourists in 1958, Badaling Great Wall is the earliest section of the Great Wall to be opened to tourists and receives the largest number of visitors.Last August, a tourist was detained and fined for scribbling her name on the wall with a key. Police tracked her down and apprehended her at the Summer Palace, reported the Beijing Daily.Global Times