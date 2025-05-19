Mainland slams Taiwan’s DPP for targeting artists supporting reunification

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, attends a press conference on May14, 2025. Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

In response to a question about the recent statement from the Taiwan island's so-called "mainland affairs council" that Taiwan artists, including Ouyang Nana and over 20 others, would be subjected to administrative scrutiny if they made or shared messages opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting reunification, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Monday that in recent years, an increasing number of Taiwan artists have come to the mainland to pursue their careers. Drawing from their personal experiences, they have expressed their identification with the idea that people on both sides of the Straits are part of one Chinese family, along with their support for cross-Straits exchanges, cooperation, and peaceful development."By labeling these Taiwan artists as part of a 'united front' and threatening punitive measures, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are seriously infringing upon the fundamental rights and freedom of expression of Taiwan residents. This fully exposes the hypocrisy of their self-proclaimed 'democracy, freedom, and human rights' and reveals their malicious intent to manipulate anti-mainland sentiment and undermine cross-Straits relations," Chen said."We will, as always, support and encourage cross-Straits cultural exchanges and cooperation, welcome Taiwan artists to develop their careers on the mainland, and take necessary measures to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests," he said.Global Times