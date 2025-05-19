Chinese FM urges EU to resolve EV probe, boost China-EU cooperation in phone call with German FM

Latest News

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of the China Central Committee and minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry (FM), he called on the EU to meet the Chinese side halfway and to promptly and properly resolve the anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles, in order to elevate and upgrade China-EU cooperation.Wang said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the EU, an important pivot that connects the past and future, according to the FM.Wang congratulated Wadephul on his new position, emphasizing that China-Germany relations extend beyond the bilateral level and play an important role in global economic development and strategic stability.He expressed hope that Germany, as a core member of the EU, would play an active role in injecting fresh momentum into China-EU relations through high-quality China-Germany cooperation.He stressed that China and Germany, as major global players, should jointly shoulder their responsibilities by advocating free trade, opposing unilateralism and protectionism, safeguarding the stability of global industrial and supply chains, practicing genuine multilateralism, and upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core.In response, Wadephul said that Germany-China relations are of great significance, with far-reaching implications for global economic development and the future of the international community. He emphasized that the new German federal government places high importance on its ties with China and is committed to pursuing a proactive and constructive China policy.Germany has consistently upheld the one-China policy and will continue to do so, expressing its desire to be a reliable and predictable partner for China, according to Wadephul. As a leading voice within the EU, Germany is committed to resolving differences through dialogue, and supports addressing issues such as Chinese electric vehicles through EU-China negotiations, he added.