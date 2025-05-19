DPP authorities’ secessionist words, deeds reflect desperation

Illustration: Liu Rui/ GT

In recent days, "Taiwan independence" separatists led by Lai Ching-te have repeatedly launched "independence" maneuvers. From openly advocating wrong perceptions of history that seek to justify "Taiwan independence" and enlisting foreign media to hype the "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative, to pushing for a "non-red" supply chain and test-firing the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, these ostentatious moves precisely demonstrate that the "Taiwan independence" separatists have become "birds startled by the mere twang of a bowstring." Every maneuver by Lai and his allies is essentially a stress response to the shifting domestic and international conditions.Lai is about to complete his first year in office as Taiwan's regional leader, yet all he and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have brought to Taiwan is a mess: feigned democracy; a wave of "green terror" within the island, suppressing and sabotaging cross-Straits ties and provoking street protests; pandering to and collaborating with the US to break up TSMC, harming the Taiwan region's semiconductor industry; "groveling" in trade talks with the US, exacerbating the plight of Taiwan's own industries… After this series of backward, counterproductive policies, popular discontent with Lai authorities has only grown stronger. Polls show that 79.5 percent of the Taiwan people are dissatisfied with the island's governance. Clearly, more and more citizens are seeing Lai and the DPP authorities for what they really are - incompetent leaders selling out the Taiwan region for their own gain - and their political foundations are now perilously unstable.Although the DPP authorities have been making outrageous and aggressive "Taiwan independence" statements and moves, such behavior only makes these separatists appear ferocious on the surface while, in reality, they are just cowardly and desperate.The louder their political propaganda, the more it reveals their lack of real political confidence and a growing sense of strategic insecurity.Under pressure both at home and abroad, these "Taiwan independence" forces, keenly aware of their fragile situation, have become like frightened birds startled by every sound.No matter how many weapons they buy or how many "military drills" they stage, it cannot change the doomed fate of the "Taiwan independence" path. The masterminds behind these separatist activities will not go unpunished: There will be lifelong accountability and they will be brought to the judgment of history.As the spokesperson for the mainland's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office stated at the press conference on May 15, "Eighty years ago, China was able to defeat Japanese invaders and bring Taiwan back into its territory. Today, the prosperous Chinese nation is even less likely to allow Taiwan to split from China." This is not only a reflection on history but also a clear declaration of present-day reality.Today's China will never leave room for separatist forces to maneuver.No matter how eloquent or cunning Lai may be, he cannot hide the unshakable truth: The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and reunification of our country are a surging popular trend. It is where the greater national interest lies, and it is what the people desire. "Taiwan independence" is not an option but a dead end. Seeking secession by relying on foreign forces is not a safeguard but self-destruction.Today, Taiwan stands at a historic crossroads. Whether it continues to be hijacked by a "frightened bird" like Lai and heads toward disaster, or chooses to embrace peace, is a question that all people on the island of Taiwan must seriously consider.In the face of Lai's frenzied push for "Taiwan independence," the mainland is not only fully prepared to respond but also possesses the confidence and strength.Taiwan's future should never be dictated by the selfish interests of a small political clique, but decided collectively by all 1.4 billion Chinese people, including the 23 million Taiwan compatriots.The frightened bird will inevitably fall; the tide of reunification is unstoppable.The author is director and professor at the Institute of Political Science of Beijing Union University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn