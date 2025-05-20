China committed to continuing contributions to global health: delegation

The 78th World Health Assembly is held in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

The Chinese delegation to the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) has briefed the press on China's recent health development and its contribution to global health governance, reaffirming China's commitment to building a global community of health for all.At a press conference on Saturday, Lei Haichao, head of China's National Health Commission (NHC) and leader of the Chinese delegation, said that China upholds the principle of putting people and life first, and has rolled out 18 major programs nationwide under its comprehensive public health strategy - the Healthy China Initiative.According to Lei, China's average life expectancy has risen to 79 years in 2024 while maternal and infant mortality rates have reached historic lows.Lei emphasized that China is deeply involved in global health governance, continuously contributing Chinese wisdom and strength to building a global community of health for all. He reaffirmed China's firm advocacy for multilateralism and its strong support for the World Health Organization (WHO) in its central and coordinating role in global health affairs.He added that China welcomes the WHO's internal reforms to improve efficiency and better serve its member states, and stands ready to participate in the process through both financial and personnel support.

People communicate with a medical expert at a hospital in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2025. A congenital heart disease (CHD) screening program in the province has supported nearly 10,000 children born with the CHD by offering them free surgeries. (Xinhua/Liu Yongzhen)

On the Taiwan-related proposal, Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, reaffirmed China's consistent and clear position that Taiwan's participation in the WHA must be handled in strict accordance with the one-China principle, as established by UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1."We firmly oppose any Taiwan-related proposals," Chen said. He emphasized that, under the one-China principle, the central government has made appropriate arrangements for Taiwan's participation in global health affairs. Over the past year, 12 experts from Taiwan have been approved to attend WHO technical activities in 11 groups. He added that any technical exchanges involving Taiwan that comply with the one-China principle can proceed smoothly.Yu Yanhong, director of China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), stated that China has fully utilized the unique advantages and potential of TCM to promote universal health coverage, offering high-quality, efficient, convenient, and affordable TCM services to the entire population through all stages of life.China maintains close cooperation with the WHO, Yu stressed, citing the inclusion of a chapter on traditional medicine in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases for the first time.

A participant enjoys acupoint massage during an event featuring traditional Chinese medicine at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Xia Gang, deputy director of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, noted that in recent years, China has actively explored disease control strategies tailored to its national conditions, achieving positive results, especially concerning the monitoring and early warning system development.Xia added that China will continue to support the WHO's leadership and coordination role in global public health governance, fulfill its obligations under the International Health Regulations and related work on the pandemic agreement, and work to safeguard global public health security.