Chinese FM urges China, Germany to deepen win-win cooperation, jointly oppose unilateralism, protectionism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged China and Germany to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his phone call with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.



Wang congratulated Wadephul on assuming office, saying that China-Germany relations carry significance beyond the bilateral scope and exert an important influence on global economic development and strategic stability.



Noting that China and Germany share a comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang expressed his hope that the new German government will maintain this position and pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China.



Emphasizing that the Taiwan question concerns China's core interests, Wang said he believes that the German side will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, just as China has supported Germany's reunification.



For China and Germany, whose economies are highly complementary, industries deeply intertwined and interests closely integrated, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation is a natural choice, said Wang, stressing that both sides should prevent the undermining of normal bilateral cooperation in the name of so-called "de-risking."



This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), which is an important juncture bridging the past and the future, said Wang, expressing his hope that Germany will play an active role as a core major country of the EU, and inject fresh momentum into the development of China-EU relations through high-quality China-Germany cooperation.



China expects that the EU will work with the Chinese side in the same direction, properly resolve the anti-subsidy case involving Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) at an early date, and promote the upgrading of China-EU cooperation in both quality and scale, he said.



China and Germany should shoulder their responsibilities as major countries, jointly advocate and uphold free trade, jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, practice true multilateralism and uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, he added.



For his part, Wadephul said that the relationship between Germany and China is of great significance to the world economic development and the future of the international community, adding that the new German government attaches great importance to relations with China and is willing to pursue a proactive policy towards China.



Germany has firmly adhered to the one-China policy and will continue to do so, and is willing to be a reliable and predictable partner of China, he said.



Taking a leading role in the EU, Germany is willing to devote itself to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, and supports the EU and China in resolving issues such as the anti-subsidy case against China's EVs through negotiations, Wadephul said.



The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Wang said that China has been committed to promoting peace talks and supports reaching a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through direct dialogues.



Wadephul said he hopes that China will exert its influence to push for a ceasefire and bring the Ukraine crisis to an early end.

