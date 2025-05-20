Xi calls for stronger manufacturing industry to advance Chinese modernization

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for continuous efforts to build the manufacturing industry stronger to advance Chinese modernization.



Xi made the remarks during his inspection tour in a bearing producer in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, on Monday afternoon.



Xi visited the company's intelligent manufacturing plant to learn about the performance and applications of various types of bearing products. He inspected the intelligent production lines and had an amiable conversation with the workers.



"China has always adhered to the path of developing the real economy. From the past reliance on imported matches, soap and iron, to now becoming the world's largest manufacturing country with the most complete industrial categories, we have taken the right path," Xi noted.



China must continue to strengthen the manufacturing sector, adhere to the principles of building self-reliance and strength, and master core technologies in key fields, Xi said.



He also urged efforts to strengthen collaboration between industries, universities and research institutes, and cultivate a large number of high-quality talents.



The producer, Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd., is a traditional manufacturing firm that has invested heavily in scientific and technological research and made significant progress in industrial upgrading in recent years. Its wind turbine main bearings now hold over 40 percent of the domestic market share.

