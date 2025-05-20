China supports direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia, Ukraine: Chinese FM on latest Trump-Putin call

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

When asked about the phone call between US President Donald Trump and the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine crisis on Monday, after which Trump said Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations for a ceasefire, while Putin said that Russia would "continue to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a potential future peace treaty outlining a number of positions," without reaching an agreement on unconditional ceasefire, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that China supports all efforts conducive to peace."We support direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and a political solution to the crisis. We hope all parties can reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement that is acceptable to all sides through dialogue and negotiation," Mao said.In response to another question on whether China would support or consider participating in Russia-Ukraine negotiations, as several locations — including the Vatican — are being considered as possible venues for negotiations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that on the issue of Ukraine crisis, China supports all efforts conducive to peace."We are willing to work with the international community, in accordance with the wishes of the parties concerned, to continue playing a constructive role in resolving the crisis and achieving lasting peace," the spokesperson said.Global Times