Chinese envoy to UN urges ‘seven must-to-do’ on Middle East situation

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Photo: VCG

China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Geng Shuang urged the Houthi forces to safeguard the security of navigation in the Red Sea when spoke at a UN Security Council open meeting on the Yemen issue on Wednesday local time.Geng expressed China’s deep concern over the recent attacks on two cargo ships in the Red Sea and once again called on the Houthis to respect the rights of commercial vessels from all countries to navigate in the Red Sea in accordance with international law. He urged them to cease attacks on commercial ships and to help ensure the safety of maritime routes in the region, according to a statement published on the website of the Permanent Mission of China to the UN.China is also concerned about the renewed exchanges of fire between the Houthis and Israel, and the worsening trajectory of the situation. Geng called on all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, and to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.The resolution of the Yemen and Red Sea issues cannot be achieved without a broader de-escalation and stabilization of the regional situation, Geng noted.The conflict in Gaza must come to an end as soon as possible, the humanitarian crisis there must be alleviated without delay, and the two-state solution must be implemented at the earliest opportunity. The long-delayed high-level meeting on implementing the two-state solution must be convened promptly, he said.The ceasefire agreement reportedly reached between Israel, the US, and Iran must be respected. The sovereignty of every nation must be upheld, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be strictly observed, Geng noted.Protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure is an international obligation that all parties must uphold. Respecting the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of all countries is a fundamental principle that must be observed by all sides, Geng said.China welcomes the recent agreement on the management of the water supply system in Taiz City and Al-Hawban, reached with the assistance of the UN. This positive development demonstrates that peace, development, and cooperation are the shared aspirations of the Yemeni people, Geng said.We hope all parties to the conflict in Yemen will show political will, enhance dialogue and communication, and gradually build mutual trust to create conditions for the eventual political resolution of the Yemeni issue. China supports UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg in intensifying his mediation efforts and looks forward to greater contributions from regional countries in this regard, Geng said.China also calls on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance to Yemen and help alleviate the humanitarian crisis there. In this process, the safety and security of UN personnel and humanitarian workers must be effectively guaranteed, Geng said.