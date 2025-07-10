The world's first cotton laser topping robot successfully developed in China’s Xinjiang

The cotton laser topping robot. Photo: Xinjiang Daily







Recently, a cotton laser topping robot jointly developed by Xinjiang University and Xinjiang Eavision Robotic Technologies Co., Ltd., was officially declared a success. Verified by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's Agricultural and Rural Mechanization Development Center, this groundbreaking robot represents the world's first application of laser technology in cotton topping—a crucial farming task now entering the high-tech era, Xinjiang Daily reported Wednesday.As the industry's first robot equipped with solid-state LiDAR for cotton topping, it integrates cutting-edge LiDAR and vision fusion technologies, achieving major breakthroughs in navigation accuracy and environmental adaptability. This innovation pushes cotton topping robotics to new heights.The robot was developed over three years of intensive research. Through countless experiments, the team combined advanced technologies such as sensors, machine vision, and laser control with Xinjiang's unique planting model.After multiple field tests, the robot demonstrated a 98.9 percent accuracy rate in identifying cotton apical buds, a plant damage rate of less than 3 percent, and a topping success rate exceeding 82 percent, with further improvements still possible. Once fully optimized, its operational efficiency is expected to reach 6 to 8 acres per hour—over 10 times faster than manual labor."The core challenge was enabling the robot to track moving targets and strike precisely, eliminating missed or incorrect cuts common in traditional topping methods," explained Professor Zhou Jianping from Xinjiang University. "It's like hitting a moving target with a moving gun." Cotton plants vary in height, and airflow from the robot can cause them to sway. However, the robot's "smart eye" rapidly and accurately locates each plant's apical bud. A high-powered blue laser then instantly burns and deactivates the bud, effectively breaking the plant's apical dominance and redirecting nutrients to boost cotton yield.Compared to traditional mechanical cutting or chemical topping, laser topping is non-contact and non-damaging, significantly reducing harm to cotton plants and environmental impact. It also operates efficiently day or night, according to the Xinjiang Daily."Cotton topping has long been the final hurdle in achieving full mechanization of cotton production," said Pei Xinmin, a researcher at the Agricultural and Rural Mechanization Development Center. "This world-first laser topping robot's emergence means China is on the verge of realizing fully mechanized cotton farming."Global Times