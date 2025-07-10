CAS unveils findings from lunar samples retrieved by Chang’e-6 mission, sheds light on evolutionary history of moon's far side

Photo: Courtesy of the CAS

The Global Times learned Thursday from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) that four studies on the lunar samples from the far side of moon returned by China's Chang'e-6 mission have revealed respectively the lunar far side's magmatic activity, ancient magnetic field, mantle water content and mantle evolution characteristics, unveiling the evolutionary history of moon's far side for the first time.The findings of the four studies were published as cover articles in the international academic journal Nature, according to the CAS. The studies were conducted by research teams from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Nanjing University, among others.Chinese scientists achieved several "first-ever" key breakthroughs using the Chang'e-6 samples, according to the CAS.They revealed volcanic activity on the lunar far side around 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago, lasting at least 1.4 billion years. They also obtained the first paleomagnetic data from the far side, discovering that the lunar magnetic field may have rebounded around 2.8 billion years ago, suggesting that the lunar dynamo did not decline steadily but experienced fluctuations.The researchers also measured the water content of the far side lunar mantle for the first time, finding it significantly lower than the nearside mantle, suggesting a dichotomy in the moon's internal water distribution. They also discovered that far-side basalts originate from an extremely depleted source, possibly indicating a highly depleted primitive lunar mantle or melt extraction caused by large impact events, revealing that such events may have profoundly influenced the evolution of the moon's deep layers.According to the CAS, the moon's near and far sides exhibit significant differences in morphology, composition, crustal thickness and magmatic activities. However, the mechanisms behind these disparities remain unresolved, representing a key issue in lunar science. Previously, scientific understanding of the far side relied primarily on remote sensing studies, scientists say.In 2024, Chang'e-6 made history by bringing 1,935.3 grams of lunar far-side samples back to Earth. These samples were collected from the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the largest, deepest and oldest basin on the moon, which provided a rare opportunity to clarify the compositional differences between the near and far sides and to unravel the long-standing mystery of their asymmetry.Academician Wu Fuyuan from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics said, "the South Pole-Aitken Basin is one of the moon's three major structural units, with a diameter of approximately 2,500 kilometers. The energy from this impact crater's formation is equivalent to about a trillion times that of an atomic bomb explosion. However, the exact impact of such a massive collision on lunar evolution has remained an unsolved mystery."The four articles published in Nature systematically reveal the effects of the South Pole-Aitken large-scale impact for the first time, which is the core highlight of these achievements, according to the academician.Guan Feng, director of the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration (CNSA), told the media that Chang'e-6 mission achieved the world's first successful sample return from the lunar far side, a feat that inspired national pride and captured global attention. These results have introduced new insights into theories of lunar evolution.Guan hoped that more scientists could use samples and scientific data obtained from China's lunar and deep-space exploration missions to achieve further results and discoveries, benefiting human society and advancing human civilization.