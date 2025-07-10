SOURCE / ECONOMY
China hopes people from all countries will gain better understanding of China through China Pavilion Day at World Expo: FM
By Global Times Published: Jul 10, 2025 03:39 PM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In response to question about China's expectations for the China Pavilion Day at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan on Friday, and which official will lead the Chinese delegation to the event, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing on Thursday that China attaches great importance to the World Expo held in Osaka.

"As far as l know, the design of the China Pavilion is very distinctive and popular. We hope that through the wonderful displays and rich activities of the China Pavilion, people from all countries will gain a better understanding of China," Mao said. "Regarding the attendance of the Chinese delegation at the China Pavilion Day event, we will release news in a timely manner, so please stay tuned," Mao added.

