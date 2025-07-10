Chinese FM Wang Yi meets Japanese FM Takeshi Iwaya in Kuala Lumpur, saying significance of ties beyond bilateral scope

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Noting that China and Japan are important neighbors, Wang said the relationship between the two countries is of far-reaching significance beyond the bilateral scope.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, which is an important opportunity to face up to history and forge ahead into the future, Wang said.It is hoped that Japan will draw profound lessons from history and adhere to the path of peaceful development, Wang said, adding that on this basis, bilateral relations can provide more certainty and new impetus for development to the region and the world.Wang said that China's policy toward Japan has always maintained stability and continuity, hoping that the Japanese side would establish an objective and correct understanding of China and uphold a positive and rational policy towards China.The four political documents between China and Japan have made clear stipulations on the Taiwan question, Wang said, adding that Japan must strictly abide by them, act in accordance with its words and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations.Iwaya said that Japan-China relations have made a series of positive progress recently, demonstrating the state of bilateral relations as they should be, adding that it is necessary for the two countries to further strengthen communication, reduce differences, expand cooperation, and promote the stable development of the Japan-China strategic relationship of mutual benefit.Regarding the Taiwan question, Japan has maintained the position stated in the 1972 joint statement between Japan and China and has not changed it, he said.Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Iwaya said that Japan will earnestly address history, look into the future, and continue to follow the path of peaceful development.Japan looks forward to working with China to strengthen exchanges at all levels and promote cooperation in various fields, he added.