Testimony of history: ‘We Must Never Point Guns at China Again’, says Japanese civic group born from ‘Fushun Miracle’

The former site exhibition hall of the Fushun War Criminals Management Center in the city of Fushun, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: VCG

For China-Japan friendship, the Japanese people must recognise that Japan was a perpetrator of aggression against China and should never again raise arms against China, said Yumiko Iida, a member of the Japanese civic group "Continuing the Miracle of Fushun Society.""The Miracle of Fushun" refers to the transformation of the Japanese war criminals from "monsters" to "human beings" due to unexpected treatment by Chinese sufferers, said Iida. The 83-year-old Japanese, who lost her family in the World War II and once believed herself as a war victim, told the Global Times how she came to realize they were actually aggressors towards China after learning the stories of these war criminals finding redemption in China's Fushun War Criminals Management Center.According to Iida, after the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression ended in 1945, nearly a thousand Japanese war criminals were transferred from the Soviet Union to the Fushun War Criminals Management Center in Northeast China's Liaoning Province in 1950. The staff at the center were all survivors of the war who had suffered under Japanese occupation, but they did not insult or abuse the prisoners, nor subject them to forced labor.Iida said the unexpected treatment awakened the humanity in the Japanese war criminals, who had once lost it and turned into "monsters" on the battlefield. They came to recognize the severity of their crimes and confessed during the military tribunal in Shenyang in 1956 when all were acquitted and immediately released except for 45 who received fixed prison terms. They returned to Japan in three groups starting in July.After returning to Japan, these people established the "Association of Returnees from China" with branches across Japan to share their experiences and reveal the truth about Japan's wartime atrocities. Even when labeled as holding a "masochistic view of history" or being "brainwashed by the Communist Party of China (CPC)," they remained steadfast in their dedication to promoting peace and China-Japan friendship, Iida said.Iida quoted war criminal Ebato Takeshi, saying that when the common desire for human peace, happiness, and progress is used as the standard for judging good and evil, China's educational program for Japanese war criminals should never be ridiculed as brainwashing. On the contrary, it embodies the noble educational and political principle of "respect for human rights," which Japanese schools and politicians should sincerely learn from.In 2002, the "Association of Returnees from China" was dissolved due to the aging of its members. But the "Continuing the Miracle of Fushun Society" was later founded by the younger generation. Iida said the purpose of the group is to continue fostering Japan-China friendship at the grassroots level.As 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Iida said that such friendship is vital for world peace. "Remember the past as a guide for the future. Facing historical facts as they are, and ensuring that history does not repeat itself is crucial for Japan-China friendship," she said.To help Japanese people better understand China and the importance of China-Japan friendship, the "Continuing the Miracle of Fushun Society" have been hosting lectures and screenings of Chinese films. "We also want to convey that Japan was a perpetrator of aggression against China. Regardless of the Japanese government's stance, we must never again raise arms against China," she said.However, she expressed concern as nowadays Japan is once again treating China as a threat in alignment with the US, deploying missile bases and Self-Defense Forces on Japan's southwestern islands. "Our group is screening testimonial videos left by members of the 'Association of Returnees from China' for public audiences. But unfortunately, the viewership remains limited," she said.Iida told the Global Times that it was the testimonies of members of "Association of Returnees from China" that made her realize that she and her family were actually perpetrators, not war victims."I was born in Northeast China's Anshan in 1942 and for a long time, I believed I was a victim of war. My father worked for Showa Steel Works in Anshan. In 1945, he was conscripted into the military and died in Soviet detention in 1946. My mother was killed in the American bombing of Anshan in June 1945. I was the only survivor," said Iida."The moment my parents set foot in Northeast China, they became part of the invading force. My father's company didn't aim to enrich China, it existed to serve Japan's war effort. It plundered Anshan's rich iron ore and Fushun's coal, forcing Chinese people to work while enabling Japanese residents to live in comfort," said Iida.With this awareness, Iida expressed lifelong commitment to amplifying the voices of remorseful of former war criminals and working toward lasting peace between Japan and China. "I am 83 this year. As long as I live, I will remain faithful to this conviction," she said.