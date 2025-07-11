Winter melon cuddling goes viral in China as science-backed heat relief remedy

Photo: Screenshot from CNR report

With a scorching heatwave sweeping cities across China in recent days, a novel heat-alleviation trend—sleeping with a winter melon clutched in one's arms—has gone viral online. A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) expert said that the practice has grounding in physical cooling and TCM theory, this practice is grounded, yet it is ill-suited for those with spleen and stomach cold deficiencies.In the past few weeks, regions in China such as Jianghuai and Jiangnan have experienced widespread high temperatures, with some areas exceeding 40 C, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC). In late June, a total of 102 national meteorological stations reported daily maximum temperatures that broke historical June records.To prevent heatstroke, an online trend has emerged claiming that sleeping with a winter melon can cool the body. It was inspired by an ancient poem, that reads "Sultry nights bring restless sleep; a winter melon I take to my chest. Coolness fills my room, and sweet dreams gently come."Some netizens have followed suit, equipping themselves, their children, and even pets with "winter melon pillow."One user shared on Xiaohongshu that she bought a one-meter-long winter melon for her child, and "the effect is great — my son sleeps with it every day," she noted. Another praised the ancient wisdom of using winter melons to cool down.But does hugging a winter melon truly help relieve heat and aid cooling? Is there solid evidence? Zeng Wenying, chief physician of the department of integrated internal medicine at Xiyuan Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS), stated that from the perspectives of physical cooling and TCM theory, hugging a winter melon can alleviate summer heat and promote cool, restful sleep, China National Radio (CNR) reported.With a water content exceeding 95 percent and a high specific heat capacity, winter melons absorb heat efficiently, maintaining a surface temperature 3-5 C below room temperature, Zeng said.When held against the skin, it rapidly draws body heat away, providing gentle cooling that eases heat-related sleep disturbances, according to the report.Zeng further explained that in TCM, winter melon rind is considered a medicinal herb. Its mildly cooling properties help reduce swelling, dispel dampness, and relieve summer heat. Natural compounds in the rind penetrate pores upon contact, soothing internal heat and improving sleep quality, she said."The melon acts like a natural water pillow, offering milder cooling," Zeng noted, adding that those experiencing intense heat may temporarily use ice packs or chilled water containers instead.However, Zeng warned that people with cold-deficient constitutions, such as those exhibiting spleen-stomach weakness, yang deficiency, or cold intolerance, particularly the elderly, young children, or pregnant women should not adopt this method, the CNR said.Global Times