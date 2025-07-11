Chinese scientists map micron-scale brain atlas, key to neurological disease research

Photo: Screenshot from media report

Chinese scientists have made a groundbreaking breakthrough in the field of brain mapping recently, successfully constructing the Submicron-resolution Three-dimensional Atlas of the Mouse Brain (STAM Atlas). This achievement, akin to equipping the brain with a precision navigation system is significant for advancing research into neurological disorders, Xinhua News Agency reported.After a decade of meticulous research, a Chinese team has achieved submicron-resolution visualization of the entire murine brain. Their dataset includes 14,000 coronal sections, 11,400 sagittal sections, and 9,000 horizontal sections, according to the report.Using the massive dataset, the team delineated and annotated 916 brain regions in a three-dimensional adjustable map, including 236 newly identified sub-regions that reveal previously unknown neural networks.The STAM Atlas achieves one-micron isotropic resolution, marking a paradigm shift in brain mapping precision and setting a benchmark for cellular-level neuroscience research, Xinhua reported.The study was published in the journal Nature on July 2, according to the report.Li Yunqing, President of the Chinese Society for Anatomical Sciences and Professor at the Air Force Medical University, said that the STAM Atlas enables researchers to precisely locate pathological brain regions and associated neurons involved in neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, thereby facilitating more effective targeted therapies and the identification of intervention targets.To promote open science, the team developed an informatics-driven visualization and sharing platform, offering cloud computing resources and data downloads. This initiative aims to democratize access to neuroanatomical data, fostering both scientific discovery and public engagement with brain science, Xinhua said.Xue Tian, executive dean of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Science and Technology of China, noted the transformative impact of the STAM Atlas. "With a two-order-of-magnitude improvement in precision, this atlas surpasses conventional murine brain maps, providing the global neuroscience community with a cutting-edge tool developed by Chinese scientists."Global Times