Italian football legend Ambrosini puts himself forward for a summer job at ‘Suchao’
By Global Times Published: Jul 11, 2025 09:48 PM
Fans fill the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Stadium on May 5, 2025. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

As Jiangsu Football City League, a newly launched amateur football competition in East China's Jiangsu Province and nicknamed "Suchao" by fans and the media, continues to gain traction, it has drawn the attention of several internationally renowned football stars. 

Italian football legend and former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini even has expressed that he wants to apply for a summer job with the league in a video clip.

Ambrosini released a video on Douyin, hoping to land a special summer stint in Suchao matches, Guangming Daily reported.

In the video, Ambrosini appeared in in formal attire, expressing his wish to be recommended to a Suchao team.

The suited legend showcased his résumé, noting his position as a defensive midfielder and including clips from his playing days. He also noted in the clip," Suchao, hit me up for a summer gig!"

Ambrosini is not alone in his interest. Dutch football legend Marco van Basten, Italian stars Francesco Totti, Alessandro Nesta, and Cristian Zaccardo, among others, have also expressed their interest in the Suchao matches through various means, according to the report.

Suchao features 13 teams representing each city in Jiangsu Province, dominated social media discussion for weeks. This league has not only become a platform for football enthusiasts to showcase their skills but also a symbol of civic pride.

The intense atmosphere of the Suchao has boosted local cultural tourism and consumption, as shopping malls and tourist areas offer discounts to Suchao match ticket holders.


