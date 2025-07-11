Wang Yi meets Canadian FM on ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized that China-Canada relations have experienced ups and downs in recent years. There are no territorial disputes or geopolitical conflicts between the two countries, and they can become partners that achieve mutual success.



Noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Canada, as well as the 20th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership, Wang said that it is an important opportunity to reflect on the past and think about the future.



China and Canada should further implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, adopting a more objective and rational attitude towards each other and strengthening cooperation with a more positive and open spirit, said Wang, adding China hopes Canada will provide a favorable business environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate.



Wang said that the United States is abusing tariffs, undermining the international economic and trade order, and dragging down global economic growth, even imposing high tariffs on small and poor countries. In contrast, China upholds multilateralism and free trade, actively offering zero tariffs to the least developed countries and promoting the common modernization of all countries by sharing development opportunities.



In the face of a complex international situation, the Chinese foreign minister called for countries to adhere to an international order based on the UN Charter, uphold the principle of equality among nations regardless of size, respect non-interference in internal affairs, and promote peaceful coexistence among countries.



For her part, Anand said Canada values its relationship with China. The Canadian side is willing to maintain contact and engage in open communication with China, adopting a pragmatic and constructive attitude to accelerate the restoration of exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including trade, health, and culture.

