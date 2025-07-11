All attempts to stir up trouble and sow discord doomed to fail: Chinese Foreign Minister reiterates position on 'South China Sea arbitration' case

Photo: China Coast Guard displays the Chinese national flag at Tiexian Jiao in the South China Sea.

China is accelerating consultations with ASEAN countries to reach an early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and to build a new narrative for the South China Sea featuring peace, cooperation, and friendship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday in Kuala Lumpur during the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, noting that all attempts to stir up trouble and sow discord are doomed to fail.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, stated that the so-called "South China Sea arbitration" case unilaterally initiated by the Philippines failed to meet the essential prerequisite of conducting adequate prior consultations, violated the principle of party consent, which forms the basis of arbitration, and thus lacked the legal elements for initiating arbitration from the outset.The Philippine side's actions contravened the provisions of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, which stipulates that dispute should be resolved peacefully through friendly negotiations between direct parties, and reneged on the commitments made by the Philippines in bilateral agreements with China, thereby violating the principle of estoppel in international law, according to Wang.Wang noted that despite the various attempts to package the arbitration, the essence of the Philippines' claims pertains to China's territorial sovereignty over China's Nansha Qundao and directly involves maritime delimitation. Territorial issues, however, fall outside the jurisdiction of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and maritime delimitation was explicitly excluded by the Chinese government in 2006, he added.Among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, except the US, which is not a party to UNCLOS, the other four have also made similar exclusionary declarations, said Wang.He noted that the so-called "arbitral tribunal" ruling on the South China Sea in 2016 overstepped its authority in hearing the case, abused the dispute settlement mechanism under the UNCLOS, undermined the international maritime rule of law, and acted against the UNCLOS while invoking its name.Wang pointed out that the so-called "arbitral tribunal" was riddled with major flaws and errors in both factual findings and application of law. In particular, it erroneously classified Taiping Dao — the largest island in the Nansha Qundao, with an area of 500,000 square meters—as a "rock," and further concluded that no reefs in the Nansha Qundao are entitled to generate exclusive economic zones or continental shelves. This is completely inconsistent with the facts in the South China Sea and runs counter to the provisions of UNCLOS, the Chinese foreign minister noted.If such standards were applied globally, the world's maritime order would be rewritten, and the reefs of countries like the US and Japan would similarly lose their basis for claiming maritime rights and interests, he said, asking that "Would these countries be willing to give up their claims as well?"Wang noted that it is universally known that both the initiation of the so-called "arbitral tribunal" and the subsequent hyping of the case were orchestrated and manipulated by external forces, whose aim is to destabilize the South China Sea and profit from it.A growing number of countries in the world have seen through the nature of this farce. China's position consistently upholds the spirit of international rule of law and safeguards the sanctity of the UNCLOS.Wang said thanks to the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains stable, and freedom of navigation and overflight is effectively guaranteed.China is accelerating consultations with ASEAN countries to reach an early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and to build a new narrative for the South China Sea featuring peace, cooperation, and friendship, he said.All attempts to stir up trouble and sow discord are doomed to fail, Wang noted.Global Times