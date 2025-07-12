Spreading rumors about ‘Red Sea clash of Chinese warship, German plane’ comes at a high cost for Berlin: Global Times editorial

The building of the German Foreign Ministry. Photo: VCG

The sensational claim - initiated by the German government and amplified by some Western media - that a Chinese warship used a laser to target a German aircraft has turned out to be entirely false news. In response to a Global Times inquiry on July 10, China's Ministry of National Defense provided two key pieces of information: first, a Chinese naval task group was conducting an escort mission in the Gulf of Aden at the time and had no operations in the Red Sea, where Germany alleged the incident occurred; second, the Chinese vessels did not activate or use any laser equipment. In short, Germany made a big scene over what was essentially a complete misunderstanding. In its latest response, the German side simply stated it had taken note of China's statement but insisted it had conducted an "investigation."The incident was entirely provoked by Germany, yet no evidence has been made public to show which Chinese warship allegedly "threatened" a German aircraft. As some German media have pointed out, the government simply keeps stressing that the evidence is solid.It's not impossible that the German aircraft misidentified something - after all, the German navy last year mistakenly classified a US drone as a hostile target. But if Germany deliberately misrepresented the Gulf of Aden as the Red Sea and tried to dress up a baseless accusation as an "investigation," then its intentions are clearly questionable.Germany now owes both China and the international community a clear explanation to several questions: First, why was a Chinese warship operating in the Gulf of Aden suddenly "moved" to the Red Sea by the German narrative? Second, for what purpose did the German aircraft - which was supposed to be monitoring the missiles of the Houthi forces - approach the "Chinese warship"? Third, did Germany verify the situation with China through related channels before drawing its conclusions? Fourth, if Germany claims to be safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, does provoking such a dispute really contribute to peace and stability in the region?Some analyses suggest that this is a "setup" orchestrated jointly by Germany's Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs - an incident it deliberately created but did not want to lose control over. However, whether it was a "blunder" or a "setup," the actual consequence is that the German side's posturing and media hype have caused real damage to mutual trust between China and Germany.This familiar pattern - from spreading false claims, hyping the "China threat," to using it to justify "decoupling" or cutting ties - has played out many times before. History shows it only leaves behind hard lessons for the countries involved. We hope this kind of incident will not repeat in China-Germany relations.The Chinese Navy's warships have gone to the Gulf of Aden in an open and aboveboard manner. Our contributions are there for the entire international community to see, and we have never stooped to any hidden or unspeakable agendas. Since 2008, for 17 consecutive years, the Chinese Navy has dispatched escort fleets to conduct counterterrorism and anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia, escorting nearly 7,300 Chinese and foreign vessels in total as of 2024.In the past, pirates would appear several times a month in these waters. Today, merchant ships still traverse these busy sea lanes, but encountering pirates have become extremely rare, which is unprecedented since the start of the Age of Exploration. If some countries wish to similarly contribute more to regional stability, they should fulfill their own responsibilities. The international community does not wish to see more disputes in this region. China and Germany have no major differences in their overarching objectives here. It would be regrettable if certain "misunderstandings" were to hinder further cooperation.The Chinese and European economies are highly complementary and deeply intertwined, and Germany, as a leading economy in Europe, should continue to play a constructive role in promoting healthy and stable China-EU relations. A sound China-Germany relationship will not only drive China-EU ties in a positive direction overall, but also carry significant weight for global stability and development. Some analysts now claim that Germany's new government is pursuing a policy of "maintaining stability while reducing dependence" on China. China and Germany are bound by profound common interests, and such rumors, coupled with the recent "laser incident farce," risk undermining confidence in both societies.On Thursday, a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce summed up China's kind advice for Europe, saying that China hopes that the EU side will engage in less criticism and more communication, less protectionism and more openness, less anxiety and more action, less labeling and more consultations. We hope the German side will also take this to heart, join hands with China to strengthen strategic dialogue and coordination, and inject more certainty into the world through the stability of China-Germany relations.