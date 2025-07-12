India’s External Affairs Minister to visit China: FM spokesperson

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces:



The Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States will be held in Tianjin on July 15. At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministers of other SCO member states and heads of SCO’s permanent bodies will attend the meeting. Parties will exchange views on SCO cooperation in various fields and major international and regional issues. In addition to attending the meeting, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also pay a visit to China.

