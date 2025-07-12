Commissioner's Office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR urges US to stop political manipulations of smearing HK under pretext of ‘national emergency’

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region file photo: Xinhua

HKSAR

In response to the US White House's extension of "national emergency with respect to Hong Kong," which constitutes an unreasonable interference in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) affairs, a spokesperson of the Commissioner's Office for the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR expressed strong condemnation and resolute opposition in a statement released via the office's WeChat account on Saturday.The spokesperson emphasized that legislation safeguarding national security in HKSAR is both legitimate and necessary, in line with international norms. Since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, social stability has been restored in Hong Kong, the business environment has improved, and investors from various countries have flocked to the region, as recognized by the international community, said the spokesperson.Hong Kong ranks first among the world's freest economies, maintains its position as one of the top three international financial centers and has returned to the top tier in global competitiveness rankings. Its talent competitiveness has also re-entered the global top 10. The inflow of foreign direct investment ranks third globally, and this year, it leads the world in the amount raised. Additionally, the air cargo volume remains the highest globally. The HKSAR has become a hub of investment and business opportunities, said the spokesperson.The spokesperson said that the US has distorted basic facts, disregarded public opinion, trampled on the spirit of the rule of law, and for the sixth consecutive time linked HKSAR to the "national emergency," continuing to impose "sanctions" on HKSAR. This is hegemonic behavior that weaponizes economic tools, a political manipulation that interferes in HKSAR affairs, and a shortsighted action that goes against the historical trend, said the spokesperson. It fully exposes the hypocrisy, absurdity of its double standards and its bandit logic, according to the spokesperson.The spokesperson reiterated that external interference cannot weaken the central and HKSAR governments' firm resolve to safeguard national security, cannot hinder HKSAR's vigorous progress from governance to prosperity, and cannot reverse the historical trend of the steady development of the "one country, two systems." We advise the US side to recognize the overall situation, face reality, abandon illusions, adhere to international law and the basic norms of international relations, respect China's sovereignty and HKSAR's rule of law, and immediately stop its political manipulation that interferes in China's internal affairs includingaffairs, said the spokesperson.The HKSAR government on Friday strongly condemned the US government for wantonly smearing the work of HKSAR in preventing, suppressing and imposing punishment for activities endangering national security in accordance with the law under the pretext of extending the "national emergency," according to a statement posted on its official website.The HKSAR government strongly demanded the US to immediately stop acting against the international law and basic norms of international relations and interfering in Hong Kong matters which are purely China's internal affairs, according to the statement.Global Times