Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft successfully launched, to attempt rapid docking with China Space Station

Deng Xiaoci

in Wenchang Published: Jul 15, 2025 05:55 AM
Photo: Cui Meng/Global Times

Carrying the Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft, the Long March-7 Y10 carrier rocket took off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in South China's Hainan Province early on Tuesday morning. 

After smoothly spreading out its solar panels about 10 minutes into the flight, Tianzhou-9 spacecraft entered its preset orbit, marking a full success of the launch stage of the mission, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). 

Next, the Tianzhou-9 spacecraft will try a 3-hour rapid rendezvous and docking with the China Space Station.

"If successful, it will mark the third time this fast-track approach has been achieved, following Tianzhou-7 and Tianzhou-8, paving the way for making this mode a new standard norm," said Li Zhiyong, a member of the Tianzhou spacecraft development team with the state-owned space giant China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC.)

According to Li, the spacecraft is delivering approximately 6.5 tons of cargo including supplies for the astronaut system, platform materials for the space station system, as well as experimental samples and equipment for space applications, aerospace medicine, and space technology testing. These supplies will provide strong support for the space station's on-orbit operations and the long-term stay of taikonauts.

