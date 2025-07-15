Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend opening ceremony of 3rd CISCE: report

A view of Nvidia's booth at the upcoming 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo taken on July 14, 2025 Photo: Chen Tao/GT
Jensen Huang, CEO of US chip giant Nvidia, will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing on Wednesday and participate in relevant activities at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), CCTV reported on Tuesday.
This is Huang's third visit to China in 2025.
A report posted on the WeChat account of media outlet chinanews.com on Monday included two photos of Huang and Lei Jun
, chairman of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, reportedly taken in Beijing. In both pictures, Huang sported an iconic black leather jacket despite the city's 35-degree Celsius weather.
One image captured the pair smiling in front of a traditional Chinese-style building, while in the other, they were standing beside a Xiaomi car, flashing thumbs-up at the camera, according to chinanews.com.
Huang has downplayed US fears that his firm's chips will aid the Chinese military, days ahead of the trip to China, CNBC reported.
In an interview with CNN aired Sunday, Huang said "we don't have to worry about"
China's military using US-made technology because "they simply can't rely on it."
"It could be limited at any time; not to mention, there's plenty of computing capacity in China already," Huang said. "They don't need Nvidia's chips, certainly, or American tech stacks in order to build their military," he said, according to CNBC.