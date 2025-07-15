Xi meets Australian PM in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing on Tuesday.Xi once again congratulated Albanese on his re-election. He said that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Australia relations have emerged from their low point and achieved a turnaround in recent years, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries.The most important insight this gives us is that treating each other as equals, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and engaging in mutually beneficial cooperation serve the fundamental interests of both China and Australia and the two peoples, Xi said.Noting that the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has entered its second decade, Xi said China stands ready to work with Australia to further advance their relations for sound development to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.

