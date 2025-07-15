Commissioner's Office of Chinese FM in HK expresses strong condemnation over certain foreign media outlets’ smear of NSL

File photo of Hong Kong

The Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region strongly condemned several foreign media outlets on Tuesday, telling them to remove their "tainted glasses" immediately and stop making false remarks about Hong Kong as those outlets deliberately smeared the National Security Law for Hong Kong (NSL) on the fifth anniversary of the law's implementation.In response to ideologically biased reports, commentaries, and editorials published by foreign media outlets such as BBC Chinese and Nikkei, which deliberately smear the NSL for Hong Kong and slander the successful practice of "One Country, Two Systems" on the fifth anniversary of the law's implementation, a spokesperson from the commissioner's office expressed strong condemnation, urging these media outlets to respect facts and stop spreading lies.Since the implementation of the NSL for Hong Kong, the city has returned to stability, residents have resumed peaceful lives, and economic development has resumed a positive momentum. Hong Kong now ranks as the world's freest economy, maintains its position among the top three global financial centers, and has re-entered the top three in global competitiveness rankings. These facts are the strongest evidence to the law's effectiveness, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson also emphasized the need to uphold fairness and reject double standards. National security legislation is a common international practice, and the countries where these media outlets are based have even stricter national security laws. Yet these outlets remain silent on their own nations' laws while harshly criticising the NSL for Hong Kong—once again exposing their hypocrisy and double standards.Media outlets should also uphold professional ethics and refrain from misleading the public. By distorting facts, misrepresenting law enforcement actions in Hong Kong, and giving voice to anti-China elements who have fled abroad by portraying them as so-called "victims", these outlets are clearly supporting anti-China forces with obvious political motives, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson also stressed that relevant media should immediately stop making false remarks about Hong Kong and report on the city objectively and fairly. Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and any external smearing or interference is futile. With the strong support of the central government and the joint efforts of all sectors of Hong Kong society, the city is sure to write a new chapter in the successful practice of "One Country, Two Systems" and embrace an even brighter future of prosperity and stability.