China consistently opposes blockade and suppression, FM responds to Nvidia selling H20 chips
By Global Times Published: Jul 15, 2025 03:53 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a question about Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang's announcement on Tuesday that the US government has approved Nvidia's export license and Nvidia will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that "we generally do not make specific comments on the behavior of companies."

China's position of opposing the politicization, instrumentalization, and weaponization of science and technology and economic and trade issues and malicious blockade and suppression of China is consistent and clear, Lin said, noting that such practices disrupt the stability of the global industrial chain and are not in the interests of any party.

