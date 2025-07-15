SOURCE / ECONOMY
China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction, says FM over US senators threatening 500% tariff on Russia trade
By Global Times Published: Jul 15, 2025 03:57 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian



Responding to a question over US Senator Lindsey Graham threatening up to 500 percent tariff on countries including China if they continue to trade with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear. We always maintain that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the crisis.

"China firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. There are no winners in a tariff war, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems. It's hoped all parties will further foster an environment and accumulate conditions to advance the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and take more actions that are conducive to peace talks," Lin said.


RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese FM calls for peace talks to solve Ukraine crisis

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China has consistently advocated for peace talks to solve ...

China firmly opposes comparisons between Taiwan question and Ukraine crisis, warns against NATO interference in Asia-Pacific: FM

Responding to media inquiries about recent remarks by certain European leader at the Shangri-La Dialogue which compared the ...

Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issues safety alert, advising against traveling to Ukraine

The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issued a statement on Thursday via its official WeChat account, warning that the ...