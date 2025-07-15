China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction, says FM over US senators threatening 500% tariff on Russia trade

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Responding to a question over US Senator Lindsey Graham threatening up to 500 percent tariff on countries including China if they continue to trade with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear. We always maintain that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the crisis."China firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. There are no winners in a tariff war, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems. It's hoped all parties will further foster an environment and accumulate conditions to advance the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and take more actions that are conducive to peace talks," Lin said.