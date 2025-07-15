Coercion, pressure will not solve the problem: Chinese FM on US president’s tariff threats over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian



Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's remarks that the US would impose 100 percent tariffs on Russia and secondary tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil if no agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine within 50 days, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated on Tuesday that China always believes that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and that there is no winner in a tariff war, and coercion and pressure will not solve the problem.



"We hope all parties can further create an atmosphere, accumulate conditions and do more to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Lin said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.



Global Times