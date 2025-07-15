SOURCE / ECONOMY
Coercion, pressure will not solve the problem: Chinese FM on US president’s tariff threats over Russia-Ukraine conflict
By Global Times Published: Jul 15, 2025 04:22 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian


Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's remarks that the US would impose 100 percent tariffs on Russia and secondary tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil if no agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine within 50 days, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated on Tuesday that China always believes that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and that there is no winner in a tariff war, and coercion and pressure will not solve the problem.

"We hope all parties can further create an atmosphere, accumulate conditions and do more to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Lin said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction, says FM over US senators threatening 500% tariff on Russia trade

Responding to a question over US Senator Lindsey Graham threatening up to 500 percent tariff on countries including ...

Chinese FM reiterates 'tariff wars have no winners' following US court's move to block Trump administration from imposing tariffs

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson reiterated on Thursday that tariff wars and trade wars have no winners and ...

China to adjust tariffs on imported US products on Wednesday

China will adjust tariffs on imported U.S. products from 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the ...