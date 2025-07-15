China will steadfastly strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian photo: VCG





Addressing a media question over Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, telling the media that China will produce a new national plan to tackle climate change, which would be announced in autumn, whether China has set a final timeline for its climate goals. Additionally, as China and the EU are engaged in climate negotiations, whether both sides will issue a joint statement at the upcoming China-EU summit next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang held the sixth China-EU High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue with Ribera, and the Chinese side has already released information about it, which the reporter can refer to.Lin emphasized that China has always actively implemented the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and is vigorously promoting green and low-carbon development. Regardless of how the international situation changes or how other countries adjust their policies, China will steadfastly strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, said Lin.Global Times