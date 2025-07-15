Xi’s vision of a people-centered city guides China’s urban development

Jinhu park in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province Photos on this page: VCG

"Cities should be built by the people and for the people"; "a city should not only have high-rise buildings, and it must also show enough concern for how people can lead a better life"; "urban development should allow people to see the mountains, see the water, and remember their homesickness"; "we must understand, respect and adapt to the laws of urban development, adopt a correct guiding philosophy, and do a solid job in city planning and governance." Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has fully recognized the critical role of cities in China's economic and social development, cultural heritage and the improvement of people's livelihoods. It has continuously strengthened the Party's leadership over urban affairs, upheld the principle that cities should be built by and for the people, and forged a path of urban development with Chinese characteristics."People-centered development must be carried out in urban construction, and cities must be built for the people." Urban development follows a natural and historical process governed by its own logic. "Respect the laws of urban development" - this is a fundamental approach advocated by Xi in guiding city development."Urbanization and economic development complement and reinforce each other"; "urban development is a process where rural populations gather in cities and agricultural land is transformed into construction land in proportion"; "urban planning and construction must prioritize historical and cultural preservation, avoid short-termism, and reject large-scale demolition and construction"; "city size should match the carrying capacity of local resources and the environment" - these observations reflect the core of the people-centered urban development vision.A city belongs to its people, and its construction must always adhere to a people-centered approach, with the goal of enhancing the well-being of its residents. At the Central Urbanization Work Conference in December 2013, Xi stated: "The idea of making life more comfortable for the people must be embedded in every detail of urban planning and construction." In November 2020, at a grand gathering celebrating the 30th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong, Xi further emphasized: "Urban construction must prioritize livability for the people and reserve the best resources for them."Improving livability through balanced planning of production, daily life and ecology is one of the "Five Coordinations" Xi has outlined for urban development. Creating a quality living environment has always been a central goal in urban work.Having a home is the foundation of livability. While working in Fujian Province, Xi vigorously promoted housing improvement initiatives such as the "Comfort Housing Project," which significantly enhanced urban living conditions. Xi published a signed article in Fujian Daily entitled "Properly Handling Eight Relationships in Urban Development," in which he systematically explained that "urban construction and renewal is a complex social system project that must be future-oriented while grounded in present needs."Improving the livability of urban development requires not only ensuring adequate housing, but also pursuing ecological livability.Recently, Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, North China's Hebei Province, saw the discovery of a new bird species, the Eastern crowned warbler.As of May 2024, the number of wild bird species in the area had increased to 296 - 90 more than before the New Area was established.In January 2019, while visiting the Xiong'an planning exhibition center, Xi remarked that "the site was chosen specifically to protect Baiyangdian, not harm it. The city and the lake should complement and enhance each other."With boats gliding across the lake and people strolling through the scenery, the balanced harmony between the new city and the wetlands reflects a model of coexistence between humanity and nature."In the past, cities were preoccupied with building roads, bridges, tunnels and transportation infrastructure. Today, every city is prioritizing ecological restoration and green development - this is a welcome shift.""Coordinate space, scale and industrial structure to enhance the overall effectiveness of urban work"; "coordinate planning, construction and management to improve systemic governance"; "coordinate reform, technology and culture to ensure sustainable development;" "coordinate production, life and ecology to enhance urban livability"; "coordinate efforts from government, society and citizens to boost participation" - the "Five Coordinations" reflect both epistemological insight and methodological guidance. They show a profound understanding of the laws of urban development and a clear people-centered value orientation:"To do a good job in urban work, we must respond to new trends, new demands and new expectations. We must uphold a people-centered development philosophy and ensure cities are built for the people. This is the starting point and ultimate goal of our work in cities."We should "improve the level of new-type urbanization and chart a path for urban development with Chinese characteristics." Urbanization is the path toward modernization. To achieve urbanization in a developing country like ours, with a population of more than 1.4 billion, is "unprecedented in human history." Our national conditions - a large urban population and strong resource constraints - determine that we cannot follow the old path of Western urban development.At the Central Urban Work Conference held in December 2015, Xi creatively proposed improving the level of new-type urbanization and charting a path for urban development with Chinese characteristics. What is a path for urban development with Chinese characteristics? Its essence lies in the concept of a people-centered city.Basic public services are closely related to the interests of the people. To chart a sound path for urban development with Chinese characteristics and promote the building of a people-centered city, we must focus on solving the most pressing, immediate and practical issues that concern the people as well as continuously improve the equalization and quality of public services.To promote the equalization of basic public services, how should some fundamental relationships be handled? Xi's concept of a people-centered city provides a "key" that contains scientific dialectics. For example, regarding the relationship between large cities and small- to medium-sized cities, he pointed out the need to strengthen connectivity between megacities and small-sized and medium-sized cities. "We should also promote equitable access to basic public services in small- and medium-sized cities - particularly in education and healthcare - and make small and medium-sized cities more attractive to people," said Xi.In recent years, jointly with Beijing and Tianjin, Hebei Province has established multiple regional medical centers operated at the national level, allowing the public to enjoy consultations with experts from the two cities at their doorsteps. More than 300 primary and secondary schools from Beijing and Tianjin have cooperated in schooling with Hebei, expanding access to quality educational resources… Basic public services have become more equal and more accessible, providing solid support for coordinated regional development.Another example is the relationship between local residents and migrant populations. Solving people-related issues is the key to promoting new-type urbanization. To enable migrant workers to win urbanite status and to strive to enhance the quality and ability of migrant workers' integration into cities are tasks that must be addressed in our promotion of urbanization."A city should not only have high-rise buildings, and it must also show enough concern for how people can lead a better life. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is about achieving common prosperity." The general secretary earnestly said, "It is a must to act on the principle that a city should be built by the people and for the people, continuously meet residents' diversified and varied needs for housing, and ensure that migrant workers can come and stay here, enjoy a secure life and have their own careers.""In urban governance, we must focus on urban management and services, continuously improving both." Urban work is complex and multifaceted; it is a systematic project. Providing meticulous urban management and good public services for the people is at the core of urban work. Xi has repeatedly stated that when assessing a city, the first aspect to consider is its urban plan. A scientific plan yields the greatest benefit, while planning errors result in the biggest waste, and frequent plan changes are the greatest taboo.Nowadays, the world is changing rapidly, both above and below ground. A forest three kilometers away, a woodland one kilometer away, and a park just 300 meters away are gradually becoming a reality. Facilities such as the "15-minute living circle," community canteens, and smart elderly care stations are being developed to benefit the public. Starting from a "blank slate," the "City of the Future" is growing and evolving.During his time working in Fuzhou, Xi presided over "Fuzhou City's 20-Year Economic and Social Development Strategic Vision," which systematically planned the goals, steps, layout and key points of the three-year, eight-year and 20-year economic and social development of Fuzhou, bringing significant changes to the city. In the preface, Xi wrote, "Today, we stand at the source of creating the future." Xi said we should enhance precision and effectiveness in governance with meticulous care, patience and ingenuity, much like doing embroidery.Xi's metaphor of "embroidery" embodies a scientific methodology that emphasizes comprehensive consideration and systematic policy implementation.Meticulous governance needs to begin with practical matters related to homes and the small issues in our daily lives, effectively bridging the "last mile" in serving the community. Grassroots affairs are quite complex; how can we achieve tangible results through meticulous efforts? Xi provides an answer: "Urban governments should shift from being 'rowers' to 'helmsmen,' managing urban affairs and shouldering social responsibilities together with the market, enterprises and citizens." "We need to stimulate the vitality of the entire society, involving the public in discussions about their own matters and encouraging everyone to participate in collective issues." He also emphasizes "integrating whole-process people's democracy into the modernization of urban governance."In Beijing, innovative practices such as "immediate response to complaints" have been explored, with the government service hotline "12345" utilizing last year's demand big data to identify the most pressing pain points in people's livelihoods and governance bottlenecks. In Shenzhen, Longhua District has established "neighborhood discussion halls" and organized "tea gatherings" to address public demands and opinions.What kind of support does intelligence offer? Strengthening digital empowerment.Chongqing, as the city with the largest jurisdiction area and population in China, encompasses a large metropolis, vast rural areas, extensive mountainous regions and significant reservoir areas. Its vast and complex operational system tests the level of modern governance.In April 2024, Xi visited Chongqing's "city brain" at the city's digital urban operation and governance center. Here, various urban indicators such as water, electricity, bridges, tunnels, railways and pipelines are all connected, enabling intelligent perception of urban operational risks and assisting in urban management decision-making."People should cherish historical and cultural heritage as treasuring their own lives." In ancient times, people said, "All things have different characteristics, but they all know how to protect their roots." "History and culture are the soul of a city and people should cherish historical and cultural heritage as treasuring their own lives." Protecting the city's cultural heritage and preserving Chinese cultural genes are of great importance to Xi.In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a high level of enthusiasm for urban "development" and "demolition and reconstruction" in Fuzhou, a city located on the southeast coast. The former residence of Lin Juemin, a renowned revolutionary hero, in Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient block in downtown Fuzhou, was due to be razed to the ground to give way to a development project. At this crucial moment, a member of the Fuzhou municipal committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference wrote a letter to Xi, then the new Party chief of Fuzhou. Upon hearing the news, Xi immediately moved to postpone the demolition."We must protect, repair and make good use of the city's cultural relics in our hands. Not only should we prevent them from being damaged, but also help them flourish and pass them on to future generations." Xi's remarks at a meeting on cultural relics protection were awakening.After 30 years, Sanfangqixiang once again welcomed its old friend who cherishes it. In 2021, Xi took a walk and inspected the Nanhou Street and Langguan Alley, and visited the former residence of scholar Yan Fu, stressing the importance of cherishing ancient buildings, old houses and old blocks as well as treating them with respect.New and old, demolition and reservation, all test historical foresight. From Guangzhou's Yongqingfang to Shanghai's Huangpu River, from Chaozhou Ancient City to Pingyao Old Street, Xi's important speeches have pointed out the direction and put forward requirements for the continuation of the historical heritage of cities.A nation needs a national spirit, and a city also needs an urban spirit. A nation needs a national spirit, and a city also needs an urban spirit. Today, 767,000 immovable cultural relics, 143 national historical and cultural cities, nearly 800 Chinese historical and cultural towns and villages, nearly 1,300 historical and cultural blocks, and 68,000 historical buildings constitute a rich carrier for inheriting China's excellent traditional culture, allowing cities to retain memories and people to remember their homesickness.