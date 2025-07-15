China’s first-half performance proves globalization’s validity

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

China's economy posted a solid 5.3 percent growth in the first half of 2025, while exports rose 7.2 percent year-on-year to reach 13 trillion yuan ($1.81 trillion) - the highest ever for the same period - demonstrating China's economy's resilience and vitality.Amid a sluggish global economy and rising protectionism, China's economic performance has become a focal point of international attention. Both the pace of its growth and foreign trade figures indicate that China is displaying robust internal momentum and strong market appeal.Behind this stronger-than-expected economic data are China's long-standing supply chain advantages, high-level opening-up policies, and commitment to diversified international cooperation."We are not only meeting our own needs for high-quality development, but also providing stable and sustainable solutions to the world," said Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.The upcoming third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing offers a vivid snapshot of China's continued commitment to opening up. According to a briefing by the State Council Information Office, this year's expo has attracted more than 650 enterprises and institutions from 75 countries and regions.The message is clear: global businesses continue to see China as a key partner and are eager to work together to reshape a more stable, efficient, and trustworthy global supply chain.This represents China's answer to the current challenges facing globalization - not by building walls, but by building platforms, aligning rules, and integrating interests to foster deeper interdependence across global industrial, supply, and value chains.Also drawing attention is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's third visit to China this year. He will attend the opening ceremony of CISCE. In interviews with the media, he emphasized that China is such a huge and dynamic market. It is absolutely essential for American companies to be rooted in China. In a recent CNN interview, he also remarked, "There's plenty of computing capacity in China already." These comments show that while talk of technological "decoupling" continues in Washington, many multinationals have already made up their minds - China remains an indispensable part of their global strategy.Faced with China's stronger-than-expected economic data, some Western media continue to deploy a "dual narrative" - on one hand acknowledging the resilience of China's economy, while on the other hand pushing pessimistic forecasts for the second half of the year. In reality, however, more and more multinational companies are continuing to invest in China and view it as a critical engine for global growth. Their decision is based on China's predictability, vitality and respect for the rule of law.China's openness goes beyond attracting investment - it is also reflected in its active efforts to build multilateral trade networks. Take ASEAN for example: it has remained China's largest trading partner for several consecutive years, with bilateral trade continuing to grow in the first half of 2025."The global cooperation mechanisms proposed by China - whether the Belt and Road Initiative or RCEP - have consistently adhered to the principles of openness, equality, and mutual benefit," Zhou added. "China welcomes all countries to participate in ways that suit their own needs, to contribute ideas and offer wisdom. These forward-looking institutional innovations not only expand room for cooperation but also significantly reduce uncertainty for businesses engaged in global expansion - offering them greater confidence and clearer expectations for the future."The success of China's opening-up strategy is also built on the credibility and predictability of its policies and institutions.China's mid-year economic performance is more than just a set of numbers - it's a reaffirmation of the value of globalization itself. At a time when some countries are retreating into protectionist thinking, China is offering an alternative model: one of stability, openness and international cooperation.