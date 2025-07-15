Beijing announces temporary no-fly restrictions in nine districts for WWII victory commemoration events

Trainer aircraft escorting the flags attend a parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 3, 2015. Photo: Xinhua

The People's Government of Beijing Municipality on Tuesday announced temporary no-fly restrictions across nine districts from July 16 to September 3, in order to ensure the aviation safety of the upcoming commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.According to a notice released by Beijing's local government, nine administrative districts, Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Tongzhou, Changping and Mentougou, will apply no-fly restrictions, which is stipulated in accordance with related law and regulations.Unless part of authorized commemorative events or specific releases, such as peace doves or balloons, the launch of any airborne objects that could jeopardize flight safety is strictly prohibited, with phased restrictions on releasing birds, reads the notice.In the restricted airspace, the release of drones, kites, balloons, sky lanterns, or any other objects that could affect flight safety, are strictly prohibited, it added.In Tongzhou district, pigeon and bird breeders are asked to keep their birds caged from 6 am to 5 pm starting July 16 to September 3 daily. Similar restrictions will be applied to the other eight districts from August 15 to September 3, from 6 am to 4 pm daily, according to the announcement.The government of China's capital also asked local pigeon associations and clubs to make its members strictly abide by relevant regulations and ensure that flight safety is not affected.The relevant district government must organize related departments, including public security, urban management law enforcement and market supervision, along with sub-district offices and township governments, to thoroughly investigate potential hazards affecting flight safety, reads the notice.Furthermore, military facility protection committees at all levels, as well as public security, urban management law enforcement and market supervision departments, must impose penalties on illegal activities in accordance with the law. Where such actions constitute a crime, criminal liability shall be pursued according to the law, according to the notice.Global Times