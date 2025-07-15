Xi meets Australian PM, calls to further advance relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Noting that the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has entered its second decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China stands ready to work with Australia to further advance their relations for sound development to bring greater benefits to the two peoples, during his meeting with visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing on Tuesday.The two leaders met as Albanese is making a landmark official visit to China from Saturday to Friday - a tour which spans high-level talks in Beijing and commercial and cultural engagements in Shanghai and Chengdu, Sichuan Province, that are expected to yield tangible progress across economic and trade cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and wider sectors in both countries, analysts said.Xi met with Albanese at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Xi once again congratulated Albanese on his re-election. He said that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Australia relations have emerged from their low point and achieved a turnaround in recent years, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries.The most important insight this gives us is that treating each other as equals, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and engaging in mutually beneficial cooperation serve the fundamental interests of both China and Australia and the two peoples, Xi said.Noting that China and Australia should continuously enhance strategic mutual trust, Xi affirmed China's unwavering commitment to peaceful development, dedication to shared progress, and its policy of advancing Asia-Pacific cooperation.According to Xinhua, Albanese said that Australia values its relations with China and looks forward to working with the Chinese side to treat each other as equals, seek common ground while shelving differences, and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation to advance bilateral ties.Noting that Australia adheres to the one-China policy and does not support "Taiwan independence," he said Australia stands ready to maintain dialogue and exchanges with China at all levels to enhance mutual trust.Tuesday's meeting between Chinese and Australian leaders marked their first in-person engagement since Albanese was reelected in May, establishing what Chen Hong, a professor and director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University, calls "a predictable rhythm of top-down diplomacy complementing bottom-up economic ties." The talks coincided with the second-decade anniversary of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, providing "a bridge between past stabilization and future transformation," Chen told the Global Times on Tuesday.Noting that both the leaders' comments highlighted "seeking common ground while shelving differences," Chen said this principle has long been key to China's foreign policy. The expert emphasized that differences between nations should not define bilateral relations."While China and Australia have disagreements, these should not obstruct normal relations. Instead, both sides must focus on shared interests and a common future," Chen said.Vaughn Barber, chairman of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), told the Global Times on Tuesday that Albanese's China visit sends a strong signal of the importance Australia places on its relationship with China and shows a willingness to engage directly on difficult issues.The meeting between the leaders of both countries will contribute to promoting the sustained and healthy development of China-Australia relations and diversifying areas of cooperation, Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Against the backdrop of the current international political landscape, this high-level engagement serves to strengthen political mutual trust between China and Australia, Song said.China advocates for solidarity and cooperation among nations, accelerating the building of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and fostering regional peace, development and prosperity, Xi said, calling on both sides to maintain correct perceptions of each other to consolidate the foundation of mutual trust.Xi also called on the two countries to deepen and expand their mutually beneficial cooperation, noting that China has been Australia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years and trade with China has brought tangible benefits to Australia.The two countries should synergize development strategies, cultivate a favorable business environment for enterprises, create more shared interests and new avenues for cooperation, all while steadily enhancing the scope and quality of cooperation, Xi said.Stressing the importance of cultivating people-to-people ties, Xi said China welcomes Australians from all walks of life to visit the country and stands ready to invite more Australian youth for exchange programs.Xi called on both sides to jointly address risks and challenges, uphold international fairness and justice, safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and defend the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law.Albanese said China's development is vital to Australia, and Australia has never sought to decouple from the Chinese economy. He added that Australia remains committed to advancing practical cooperation in green industries, climate change response, and medical technology for mutual benefit, while also strengthening people-to-people exchanges in tourism, education and sports to deepen mutual understanding.Australia will work with China to uphold multilateralism, jointly safeguard free trade and WTO rules, and provide greater stability and certainty for the international community, he said, adding that Australia supports China in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026.The cornerstone of bilateral ties remains economic engagement, and Albanese's emphasis on trade during this visit highlights its role in advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese experts said.Albanese's itinerary that spans Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu, signals Australia's desire to move beyond diplomatic formalities and engage with China's broader landscape. "This is a 'big hello' to the vast population of China," Chen remarked.Barber told the Global Times on Tuesday that this shift from the "stabilization" phase of Australia's diplomatic relationship with China to a "strengthening" phase is incredibly significant, as it highlights that the relationship is no longer just about managing tensions and finding a steady footing, but about building on those foundations to unlock deeper, more mutually beneficial cooperation."For the business community, that's important. Companies need predictability, stability, and the confidence to invest for the long term," Barber said. "High-level engagement like this helps set the tone for deeper cooperation in areas that are critical for Australia's future prosperity," Barber added.While Canberra shows goodwill toward Beijing during Albanese's visit, "You've got to raise an eyebrow at the chutzpah of the US demanding to know how Australia would behave militarily" in the event of a so-called Taiwan emergency, according to analysis published by Australian media outlet ABC on Monday. It came amid reports of a push by US Defense Undersecretary Elbridge Colby for allies to make clear if they would commit troops to a conflict with China over Taiwan island, according to the report.The Guardian reported on Sunday that Australian Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy has said Australia would refuse any US request to join a "hypothetical" conflict over Taiwan and will not make any advance commitment.This reflects Australia's assertion of diplomatic independence, Chen told the Global Times on Tuesday. "US demands for pre-commitments reveal bullying behavior and disrespect for allies' sovereignty," he pointed out.The expert said the Albanese administration shows growing resolve to uphold Australia's independent foreign policy, resisting pressure from both domestic and foreign hawkish factions."It is our hope that Canberra will persist in protecting its long-term national interests and adopt an objective perspective on China's development," Chen said.Chen Xingyu contributed to this story