Chinese FM urges Paraguay to stop going against trend of times, over it reportedly preparing to receive Taiwan regional leader next month

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry





In response to a question that Paraguay President Santiago Pena claimed on Monday that the country is preparing to receive Taiwan's regional leader Lai Ching-te next month, and he could make stopovers in the US during the transit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that on the so-called “diplomatic ties” between Paraguay and China’s Taiwan region, China has made its position clear more than once. The one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations and an international consensus. Upholding the one-China principle is the right thing to do. It is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends.According to Reuters, Paraguay is preparing to receive Lai next month, President Santiago Pena said on Monday, and the report said it means “Lai will also most likely make transit stops in the US.”People from various sectors of Latin American countries, including from Paraguay, have visited China in recent years. There is a widely shared view among them that Paraguay needs to stop turning its back on China, stop being an outlier of the international community, and recognize the one-China principle and make a change in its relations with China sooner rather than later, Lin said.We urge the current administration of Paraguay to stop going against the trend of the times, and reject being manipulated and used by “Taiwan independence” forces. It needs to listen to the aspiration of the people of Paraguay, and make the right choice that truly serves the fundamental and long-term interests of its people at an early date. We also hope that relevant Latin American and Caribbean countries will see the prevailing trend, act prudently on Taiwan-related issues, and join the big family of China-LAC friendship and cooperation at an early date, Lin noted.The spokesperson said regarding the possible stopover in the US, China firmly opposes any form of official interactions between the US and China’s Taiwan region. “We oppose any visit to the US by leaders of the Taiwan authorities under whatever reason or pretext. The US should not in any way aid or abet “Taiwan independence” separatists and their separatist activities. The US needs to fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and handle the Taiwan question with extra prudence,” said Lin.Global Times