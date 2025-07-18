China firmly opposes US report touting ‘big power rivalry’ and ‘China threat’: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Foreign Ministry

When asked to comment on a report released Monday by Democrats serving on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which claimed that the Trump administration has ceded diplomatic ground and global influence to China since Donald Trump took office six months ago and called for "the urgent restoration and reconstruction of the tools America needs to compete" with China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday that the report is filled with Cold War mentality, touts for confrontation between major countries, hypes up the so-called "China threat," and essentially intends to contain and suppress China. China firmly opposes this, Lin said.Lin said, "I want to emphasize that China adheres to an independent foreign policy of peace and always strives to be a positive, stabilizing and constructive force, adding that "China has no intention to compete with any country for influence, nor will it ever do so."China urges relevant individuals in the US to develop a correct understanding of China, view China and China-US relations objectively and rationally, stop smears and attacks as well as attempts to contain and suppress China, and take more actions conducive to the stable, sound and sustainable development of the China-US relations, he said.Global Times