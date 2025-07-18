Issuing study abroad alert out of sense of responsibility due to unstable situation in the Philippines: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian
China's Ministry of Education has issued its second study abroad alert for 2025
on Friday, warning that the security situation in the Philippines has been unstable recently, with a surge in crimes targeting Chinese nationals. The ministry advised students to carefully assess safety risks and to strengthen their awareness and precautions when considering pursuing study in the Philippines.