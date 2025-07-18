Zoo in Zhejiang successfully retrieves elephant after heat-induced escape

Photo: Screenshot from media report

A juvenile elephant escaped from a theme park in Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, due to the scorching summer heat, wandering briefly onto nearby streets. Park staff successfully lured the elephant back using its favorite treats, with no casualties or property damage reported.Recently, a netizen posted a video claiming to have encountered the escaped elephant running along a roadside near the theme park in Huzhou, Beijing News reported.The clip sparked lively online discussions. Some netizens joking that "even elephants don't want to work in such unbearable heat," while others joked the elephant might be heading to Taihu Lake. Others expressed concern and warned the public to remain alert to potential safety risks.A park staff member confirmed the elephant's escape, noting that the incident was brief. "We guided it back within half an hour," the staff worker said, according to the report.The staff explained that upon discovering the escape, they lured the elephant back using its favorite treats—watermelons and bananas—without causing any disruptions.The baby elephant is known for its fondness for watermelon, pumpkin, and winter melon, the staff said, adding that their familiarity with its habits enabled a successful retrieval."It escaped because of the extreme heat—it's quite sensitive to high temperatures and was throwing a tantrum," the staff explained, adding that the elephant received a health check and is in good condition.According to the report, the runaway elephant is a juvenile, not yet fully grown, and has a naturally playful disposition.Relevant local authorities also confirmed the incident, stating the elephant's escape caused no property damage or injuries, the report said.Global Times