Fraudulent use of twin brother's entry-exit documents to sneak through border is penalized

Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News

A younger twin brother, prompted by another individual, attempted to use his look-alike elder brother's travel documents to pass through border inspection for a trip to Hong Kong, but was immediately discovered and penalized by immigration authorities.The incident began at a family gathering, where a family member surnamed Liang expressed interest in visiting Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Hearing this, the younger of the twin brothers said he wanted to go as well but did not possess exit-entry documents, CCTV News reported.Liang then came up with an idea, the younger twin use his elder brother's permit: "You look so much like your brother—just use his documents; it'll definitely get you through."With Liang's assistance, the younger twin obtained his elder brother's documents and arrived at the Express Rail Link West Kowloon Station Checkpoint, attempting to pass through the express lane using his elder brother's Exit-Entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao.However, the identity verification failed, drawing the attention of immigration officers.When questioned, the younger twin admitted to using his elder brother's permit in an attempt to fraudulently exit the Chinese mainland.The brother committed impersonation using another person's travel document, while Liang's conduct amounted to aiding an unlawful exit.In accordance with China's Exit and Entry Administration Law, the Express Rail Link West Kowloon Station Checkpoint, under Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, imposed 2,000 yuan ($278.80) administrative fine on the younger twin and barred him from exiting. Liang was fined 3,000 yuan.Global Times