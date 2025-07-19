US firms are not planning to leave: AmCham China President

Michael Hart, AmCham China President Photo: Zhang Yiyi/GT

Despite recent tariff tensions, US companies remain committed to the Chinese market, and "they are not planning to leave," Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), said on Friday.He noted that most member firms see China as a long-term market, with some having operated in the country for decades despite periodic economic or policy headwinds.Hart made his remarks in an exclusive interview with the Global Times at the 2025 China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing.As the world's first national-level event focusing on supply chains, the event has attracted more than 650 Chinese and foreign enterprises, as well as institutions, from 75 countries and regions. The number of US exhibitors is up by 15 percent compared with the previous edition, continuing to have the largest presence among foreign exhibitors."Many of our member companies have been here for 20, 30, even 40 years," said Hart. "They do see China as a long-term market and are not planning to leave."The enduring appeal of China lies not only in its massive consumer market, but also in its strength in manufacturing, supply chain sourcing, and operational expertise, Hart said. "If you can produce here, you can sell here," he said.A survey by AmCham China in June found that although tariffs pose rising challenges to US companies in China, most are not planning to exit the country, and none will be shifting production back to the US.Hart also highlighted China's strength in supply chain sourcing and manufacturing, adding that many US firms have established long-standing partnerships and customer bases in the country. "They've been profitable here, and they like to continue to operate," he added.Since assuming the presidency of AmCham China in 2022, Hart said he has witnessed continued business confidence among US companies in China. He described the overall experience of operating in China as "very positive" for most members, many of whom have expanded their presence in recent years. "Their global success," he added, "has also partially come from their success in China."American companies value the innovation they observe in China, particularly in fields like automation and digitalization. "Even through competition, they learn more," he told the Global Times.On Monday, Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative and vice minister of commerce met with Hart, together with a delegation of AmCham China member companies.Companies from all countries, including the US, are welcome to invest in China and share in development opportunities, Li said.Regarding the meeting, Hart said that "competition is good for both of us, but fighting is not." He noted that both sides have come to recognize the "epic" cost of past trade frictions and the importance of staying within cooperative limits.Although tariffs remain a sticking point in the bilateral trade relationship, Hart said some progress has been made.AmCham China has held dialogues with China's Ministry of Commerce to discuss the impact of tariffs on US businesses, and a few companies have received limited exemptions. "It has been an improvement," he said. "We would like for trade to be even smoother; we would like to see the tariffs come down."Events such as the CISEC have become important windows into evolving business dynamics. This is Hart's third time attending the expo, but it's the first year that AmCham China has set up its own booth. He noted the large presence of US companies at the event and said many are "continuing to strengthen their supply chains in China.""China has scale, expertise, and practice," he said. "It's going to continue to be a place where our companies source and manufacture."On the issue of reshoring, Hart said the idea remains largely "aspirational." While Washington hopes to bring back some essential production, "not everything is worthwhile to be reshored," he noted. "For the members we talked to, reroute to the US was not something that they were planning." Instead, many companies continue to see business opportunities in China.