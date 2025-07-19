China’s FM reminds Chinese tourists travelling abroad not to photograph sensitive sites, facilities

Photo: Screenshot from the official WeChat of the Department of Consular Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Following recent incidents where Chinese nationals were detained, investigated, or prosecuted abroad for photographing sensitive facilities out of personal interest, the Department of Consular Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday released a notice on its official WeChat account, reminding Chinese tourists to follow the advice of local law enforcement officers, refrain from taking photos of sensitive facilities and figures.In recent times, some Chinese nationals traveling abroad have been detained, investigated, or prosecuted by local law enforcement agencies for photographing sensitive local sites and facilities out of personal interest or curiosity. As a result, they are unable to return home in the short term.To prevent such acts from occurring, the Department of Consular Affairs reminded Chinese tourists traveling abroad to always maintain strong legal and risk prevention awareness, abide by the laws and regulations of the destination country, and learn in advance about local regulations on photography, drone use and the like.In the notice, tourists are advised to pay special attention to warning signs such as "No Photography," follow the advice of local law enforcement officers, refrain from entering restricted areas without authorization, and avoid photographing sensitive locations, facilities, or figures to avoid unnecessary troubles due to negligence.The Department of Consular Affairs also said that in the event of an emergency during overseas travel, tourists should report to local authorities immediately and seek assistance from the Chinese embassies and consulates in the area.Global Times