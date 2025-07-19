China expresses strong dissatisfaction, resolute opposition over EU’s 18th Russia sanctions package listing two Chinese banks: spokesperson

Photo: A screenshot from China's Mission to the European Union

In response to a media inquiry regarding the EU's adoption of its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, under which two Chinese financial institutions were included, the spokesperson for Mission of China to the European Union said on Friday night local time that China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and have not been authorized by the UN Security Council.By listing two Chinese financial institutions in its 18th sanctions package, the EU has acted in a manner both egregious in nature and harmful in effect. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition, and has already lodged stern representations with the EU. China will take firm measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, said the spokesperson.Regarding the Ukraine issue, China has consistently urged peace and dialogue, committed itself to promoting a political settlement of the crisis, never supplied lethal weapons to any party to the conflict, and strictly controls exports of dual-use items, said the spokesperson.We urge the EU to stop smearing and shifting blame onto China, immediately correct its wrongful inclusion of two Chinese financial institutions, and take concrete steps to eliminate the harmful consequences of its actions, said the spokesperson.Global Times