China boosts aid to UN Palestinian refugee agency, urges global backing

Zeng Jixin (L), head of China's office to the State of Palestine, shakes hands with Karim Amer, director of partnerships of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), after signing a contribution agreement in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 13, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

China signed an agreement on Wednesday to contribute to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and called for continued international support for the body, which says it faces an "existential crisis" from the war in Gaza and a severe funding gap.The contribution agreement, part of Beijing's annual donation, was signed in the Jordanian capital by Zeng Jixin, head of China's office to the State of Palestine, and Karim Amer, UNRWA's director of partnerships.Zeng praised what he called UNRWA's "indispensable" role in providing humanitarian assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees. He said China has increased its annual donation and provided medical supplies and other aid since the Gaza conflict erupted."China calls on the international community to continue supporting UNRWA," Zeng said, adding that Beijing was ready to work toward ending the fighting and achieving a just, lasting solution based on a two-state framework.The UNRWA has faced a major funding crisis after several key donor countries suspended contributions following Israeli accusations that a dozen of the agency's staff participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks. While many donors have since resumed funding, the agency says it is still grappling with "very big" financial challenges.Juliette Touma, UNRWA's communications director, said the agency is also undergoing an "existential crisis" amid the devastating conflict in Gaza, where at least 340 of its staff have been killed since the war began."China has been a dear friend of the Palestinian refugees, a dear friend of UNRWA. Their contributions are always welcome," Touma said, expressing gratitude for Beijing's support.