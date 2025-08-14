HKSAR LegCo nomination period scheduled for Oct. 24 to Nov. 6

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Wednesday that the nomination period for the 2025 Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election will be scheduled for Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 this year.



According to the Legislative Council Ordinance, the HKSAR chief executive may, before the end of a term of office of the LegCo, prorogue the LegCo to terminate its operation.



The chief executive has specified the commencement date of the nomination period as the date from which the seventh-term LegCo shall stand prorogued, so as to ensure that all candidates (including serving LegCo members) will compete on a level playing field, the spokesperson said.



The chief executive, having taken into consideration the relevant electoral legislation and the practice adopted in the past public elections, has specified Oct. 24, 2025, as the date from which the seventh-term LegCo shall stand prorogued and its operation shall then be terminated, the spokesperson noted.



Voting for the eighth LegCo General Election is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2025, during which 90 members will be elected.

