Hong Kong issues black rainstorm warning signal

The Hong Kong Observatory on Thursday morning issued the black rainstorm warning signal, the highest level in its three-tier heavy rain alert system.



An exceptionally severe rainstorm is affecting the Central and Western districts of Hong Kong Island. Hourly rainfall is expected to exceed or has exceeded 140 mm in the above regions, the observatory said.



Under the black rainstorm warning signal, some public services and activities in the HKSAR are suspended. An emergency coordination center of the Home Affairs Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is in operation. The department has opened temporary shelters for needy people.



Due to seriously flooded roads and inclement weather conditions, people are advised to take shelter in a safe place.

