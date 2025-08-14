South Korean FM pledges to maintain China ties from perspective of seeking truth from facts; statement reflecting Seoul’s growing emphasis on strengthening bilateral ties: expert

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. File photo: VCG

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday pledged to maintain China-South Korea relations with a pragmatic approach, and "seek common ground while managing differences" with China, Yonhap News Agency reported, in remarks experts said likely reflect Seoul's growing emphasis on strengthening bilateral ties despite lingering frictions.Speaking at a press conference, Cho reaffirmed his commitment to a pragmatic approach, stressing the need for continued engagement to overcome "fundamental differences" while cooperating where possible, according to Yonhap.Experts noted that his remarks come amid repeated signals in recent weeks from Seoul about its intention to deepen ties with China.Lü Chao, a Korean Peninsula affairs expert at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday that recent statements from South Korea's foreign ministry and presidential office suggest a signal of current South Korea government to seek overall improvement in bilateral relations."While negative voices and incidents still exist, the overall trajectory is positive. What matters is whether Seoul turns its words into concrete actions, such as addressing unlawful insults toward Chinese people outside its embassy and tempering irrational anti-China sentiment at home," Lü said.Cho's latest comments follow a series of recent developments in the bilateral relationship. Earlier this week, President Lee Jae-myung condemned anti-China protests near the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, calling them "hate rallies" marked by "verbal abuse and violence beyond freedom of expression," according to South Korean-based media outlet MBC News.Lee urged measures to prevent human rights violations against foreigners and vulnerable groups, warning such actions were "unworthy" of a democratic nation that values diversity and inclusivity, MBC News reported.South Korean police have since launched an investigation into the incident, according to Yonhap.The foreign minister's remarks also come after controversy over comments he made in an interview with The Washington Post during a trip to the US, where he claimed Seoul had become "rather alert to China's rise and its challenges" while expressing a desire to maintain good relations with China. The remarks drew speculation of unfriendly stance toward China, prompting responses from both governments.On August 5, the Chinese Embassy in South Korea issued a statement stressing that China and South Korea are "important neighbors and cooperative partners" and that "strengthening friendly cooperation is in the best interests of both countries and their peoples."The embassy said China stands ready to work with South Korea to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and elevate the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.South Korea's presidential office clarified the same day that Cho's words were meant to deliver his intention to "continue to foster a relationship between South Korea and China to contribute to people's economic well-being, regional stability and prosperity, despite differences over some issues," according to The Korea Herald.The office also noted that Cho had raised "a need for relevant countries to engage with China," The Korea Herald reported. South Korea's foreign ministry echoed the message in a statement on August 5, saying Cho had underscored "the necessity of engagement with China" in discussions with regional partners. It added that his comments were part of a broader strategy to manage China's rise while safeguarding Seoul's strategic interests, and "were not intended as provocation," according to The Chosun Daily.Chinese observers noted that alongside its rhetoric, South Korea has recently taken tangible steps to boost bilateral exchanges in a broad effort to improve ties, including granting visa-free entry to Chinese group tourists from September 29, 2025, to June 30, 2026.Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing welcomed the move on social media, and Cho later reposted the message, writing, "I hope this will further encourage vibrant exchanges between the peoples of Korea and China."Lü said such measures show Seoul recognizes the importance of China-South Korea relations. "We hope this positive trend will continue," he added.