HKSAR government condemns smears against Hong Kong under pretext of Jimmy Lai case

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region file photo: Xinhua

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday that it strongly disapproved and rejected the slanderous remarks made by external forces, including anti-China media organizations, regarding Jimmy Lai Chee-ying's case under the national security law in Hong Kong and the treatment provided to him during his custody.Their intention to smear and attack the HKSAR government is blatantly obvious and must be sternly denounced to set the record straight, according to a statement released by the HKSAR government.A spokesman for the HKSAR government said that the HKSAR government has emphasized time and again that as the legal proceedings involving Lai are still ongoing, it is inappropriate for any person to comment on the details of the case in an attempt to interfere with the court to exercise judicial power independently, which might otherwise constitute perverting the course of justice. "However, external forces and anti-China media still continue to distort the truth, blatantly discredit the judicial system and trials of the HKSAR, in an attempt to glorify criminal behavior and exert pressure on the courts of the HKSAR," said the spokesperson.The Correctional Services Department (CSD) of the HKSAR attaches great importance to the safety and health of persons-in-custody (PICs). Regardless of the identities, ages and nationalities of PICs, the CSD is committed to ensuring that the custodial environment is secure, safe, humane, appropriate and healthy, and that an environment with good ventilation, as well as appropriate and timely medical support will be provided, said the spokesperson.In fact, Lai's legal representative has already made a clarification earlier that Lai has all along been receiving suitable treatment and care in prison. However, external forces choose to turn a blind eye to these facts and evidence, and carry on with their malicious political maneuvers with ulterior motives. The HKSAR government strongly opposes such actions, said the spokesperson."We must once again point out the fact that the arrangement for Lai Chee-ying's removal from association from other PICs has all along been made at his own request and approved by the CSD after considering all relevant factors in accordance with the law." The remarks by these external forces regarding Lai's solitary confinement are completely fact-twisting, reflecting a malicious intention to smear and attack the HKSAR government, said the spokesperson.Global Times