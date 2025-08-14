China to launch new type of visa for young science, technology professionals

China will introduce a new visa category for young science and technology talent, following a decision by the State Council.



Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree to promulgate the decision to amend the country's regulation on the administration of foreigners' entries and exits.



According to the decision, China will add a K visa to its ordinary visa categories, available to eligible young science and technology professionals.



Applicants for this visa must meet the qualifications and requirements set by relevant Chinese authorities and submit supporting documentation.



The new rules will take effect on Oct. 1.



Compared with the existing 12 ordinary visa types, K visas will offer more convenience to holders in terms of number of permitted entries, validity period and duration of stay, according to a press conference held by relevant authorities on Thursday.



After entering China, K visa holders can engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, and science and technology, as well as relevant entrepreneurial and business activities.



Bar specific age, educational background and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation, and the application process will also be more streamlined.



"China's development requires the participation of talent from around the world, and China's development also provides opportunities for them," according to the press conference.



The decision aims to further implement China's workforce development strategy in the new era, facilitate the entry for foreign young sci-tech talent into China, and promote international cooperation and exchanges among young sci-tech professionals, said officials at the press conference.



The decision is announced amid China's continuous streamlining of visa rules to promote international exchanges over recent years. As of the end of July, China had introduced unilateral visa-free entry or mutual visa-exemption agreements with 75 countries.



Buoyed by these relaxed visa rules -- particularly the expansion of the country's visa-free travel programs -- China has seen increasing numbers of international visitors arriving at its borders.



According to the National Immigration Administration, foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of 2025 -- an increase of 30.2 percent year on year. Of these trips, 13.64 million involved visa-free entries, which was an increase of 53.9 percent over the same period last year.

